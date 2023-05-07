Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

