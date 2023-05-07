Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $832,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

