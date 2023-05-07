Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $329,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

