Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $6.13 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $417.63 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $84.19 or 0.00290032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,868,577 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

