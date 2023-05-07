Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.92

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003202 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $130.36 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003392 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003888 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,053,805 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

