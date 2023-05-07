Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 215,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $444.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 124.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 684.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

