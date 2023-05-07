Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), reports. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

Liquidia Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $64,825,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 329.2% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 537,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 772,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 105.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.