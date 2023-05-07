Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), reports. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.
Liquidia Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.