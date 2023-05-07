Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

