Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.
Life Storage Stock Performance
Shares of LSI stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
About Life Storage
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
