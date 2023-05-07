Liberum Capital Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) to Sell

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

