LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $27.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LendingTree by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 1,485.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Stories

