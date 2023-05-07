Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $113.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

