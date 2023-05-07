Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Lancaster Colony Stock Performance
LANC opened at $218.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.22.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.
About Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
Featured Articles
