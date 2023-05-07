Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Boosted by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

