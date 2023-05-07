LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $27.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE SAR opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 132.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

