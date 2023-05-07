Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.60 million, a P/E ratio of -934.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

