Kujira (KUJI) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $74.55 million and $262,240.36 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.68439349 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $222,833.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

