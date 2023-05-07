Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

