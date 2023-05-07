Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.72. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 15,305 shares traded.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.
About Koninklijke KPN
Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.
