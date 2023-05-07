Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $43.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $43.33 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00123298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

