Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.83% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $69,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

KNX stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

