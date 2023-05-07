Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q1 guidance at $0.78-0.86 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KFRC stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 420.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 311.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

