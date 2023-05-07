KeyCorp Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of DIN opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.84. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.