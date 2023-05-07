Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $113.68 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Kava has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002540 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $373.44 million and $113.68 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 508,957,054 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,006,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

