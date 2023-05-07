Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Receives $2.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Jushi Stock Up 8.3 %

JUSHF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

