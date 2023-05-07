Joystick Price Tops $0.0512 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $11,854.49 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,006.79 or 1.00023259 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05398064 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,138.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

