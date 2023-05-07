Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 458,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. NU accounts for approximately 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 110.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in NU by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,467,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NYSE NU traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,156,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

