Jordan Park Group LLC Has $44.94 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,735,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,945. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

