Jordan Park Group LLC Has $10.93 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,517,000 after buying an additional 191,172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 5,099,768 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

