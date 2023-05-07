Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 74,533 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

