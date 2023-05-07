JMP Securities Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $31.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 33,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $829,475.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,431.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,492,871. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Confluent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

