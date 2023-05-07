JMP Securities Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $31.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.
Confluent Stock Performance
Confluent stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Transactions at Confluent
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Confluent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
