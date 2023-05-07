JMP Securities Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

