Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 8.21% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

