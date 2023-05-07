Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 37,553 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,368,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $370,312,000 after buying an additional 346,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 37,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.78 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

