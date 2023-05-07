Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.52. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

