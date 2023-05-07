Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 39,745 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 39,745 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $69,235,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $152.65 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

