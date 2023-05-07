Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 3,827 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.