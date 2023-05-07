Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,655 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

