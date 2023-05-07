Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.