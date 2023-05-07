Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after acquiring an additional 214,818 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

