Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

