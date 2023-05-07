Jag Capital Management LLC Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $485.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $492.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

