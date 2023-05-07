Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 400.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

