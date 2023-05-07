Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $116.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.