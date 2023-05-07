J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

