IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,033,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,537,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 389.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,770 shares in the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

