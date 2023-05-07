ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.197-3.257 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.65-$4.95 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. 427,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,498. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $106,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

