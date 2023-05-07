ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. ITT also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Stock Up 2.1 %

ITT stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,498. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

