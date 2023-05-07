Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.52 million. Itron also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.44.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. 739,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.