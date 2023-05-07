Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.52 million. Itron also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.44.

ITRI traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.50. 739,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,753. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $14,519,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

